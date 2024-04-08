KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange is witnessing a boom in the beginning of the business day.

A positive trend was seen from the opening of business on Monday and the 100 index crossed the 69 thousand points mark for the first time in its history during trading on the stock exchange.

At the close of business, the 100 index closed at 69,720 after gaining 1,203 points.

On a historic day at the PSX, the 100 index crossed the 69,000 mark for the first time

It should be noted that last week the 100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange crossed the 68,000 mark for the first time in history.

Opinions of economic analysts

According to Samiullah Tariq, head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company, the market is booming due to the stabilization of economic affairs, hopes of a new agreement from the IMF and the privatization of PIA.

Khurram Shehzad, CEO of Alpha Beta Core, says that privatization of loss-making enterprises has improved government finances, which has also given confidence to investors.