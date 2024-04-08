The time to benefit voters and suppress opponents is over, Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam
Privatization process has benefited Pakistan, Malik Bustan
Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme
Our situation has not changed due to mismanagement and corruption
Transparent elections have never been held, rate of rigging has to be determined
The direction of politics in Pakistan cannot be determined, anything can happen
Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam is happy to participate in the daily news program Sachi Baat
The ruling parliamentarians are determined to fulfill their responsibilities well.
The power of the Patwari cannot be overruled in any circle, Qamar-ul-Islam Raja
Posting and transfer is a big problem of our politics, it will be controlled, Qamarul Islam
The problem of electricity and gas in Rawalpindi is important, Qamar-ul-Islam will try to solve it too
Qamar-ul-Islam Raja will serve the people of his constituency above political expediency
In the interest of the country, big issues have to be addressed, Qamar-ul-Islam Raja
The government that has been formed now is the last ray of hope, Qamar-ul-Islam Raja
I was in jail during the 2018 election, and I also had my reservations, Qamar-ul-Islam
If he loses the election, doubts arise in his mind, Qamar-ul-Islam
By 2025 we will get loans from different countries including IMF, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui
If Muslim League-N could not perform this time too, problems will arise.
The Senate election will also be completed tomorrow, the uncertain situation will be over.
Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program
Our stock market is going up very fast which is welcome, Shahid Hassan
Despite getting the loan, we will have difficulties in making external payments, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui
Many concerns are visible in the available economic data, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui
Utilize your resources and all sectors play their part,
Conducting elections is not enough, the constitution and manifesto also need to be implemented
24 programs have been completed with the IMF, maybe the 25th one will be needed
Imposing a new tax, reducing the budget of a sector or privatization is not a solution to problems
From the attitude of the government, it is felt that those old policies will be implementedInstitutions must fulfill their responsibilities, the need to fulfill tax targets, It is in the constitution that usury has to be abolished, the Islamic Ideological Council should consider it
Security forces are making daily sacrifices, which country has given so many sacrifices
Despite all the resources, sufficient results are not being achieve
Economist Malik Bustan Khan’s talk in Sachi Baat program
Pakistan Stock Exchange is touching the level of 70 thousand
In Ramadan, great blessings and blessings come to Pakistan, the country of Bustan
Our Defense Minister has given a very good response to India’s threats, Malik Bustan
Every time there is an election in India, they keep throwing insults against Pakistan, Malik Bustan
Investments will not come until the climate of fear ends, Malik Bustan