Islamabad: There is a possibility of an increase in the prices of petroleum products in Pakistan for the next 15 days.

Sources of the Petroleum Division say that there is a trend of increasing the prices of petroleum products in the global market, but the OGRA summary regarding the prices of petroleum products has not yet come.

Sources say how expensive petroleum products can be, nothing can be said about it before the summary, but in the last 2 weeks, the price of crude oil has increased in the global market.

Sources said that the final decision on the prices of petroleum products is taken by the Ministry of Finance in consultation with the Prime Minister.