Pakistan has an inventory of more than 400,000 MT of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) and 500,000 MT of Motor Spirit (MS), respectively, and increased fuel sales are anticipated this month.

The refineries are committed to supplying local gasoline in line with their planned production, according to the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), and imports of 250 KT HSD and 364 KT MS have already been finalised.

Reliable information is found here that the industry liaison anticipates an upward trend in gasoline product sales for the month of November 2022. The ongoing agricultural season and the government’s accelerating pace of infrastructure reconstruction in flood-affected areas are the main drivers of the high sales trend.

The influence of the Russia/Ukraine conflict on oil prices and supplies has produced market volatility since February 2022. Despite the difficulties, the oil industry has been working successfully to supply the nation’s demand for fuel, supported by regional refineries and through the importation of shortfall goods.

To make sure that the diesel supplies remain efficient for fulfilling the needs of the nation, OGRA, OCAC, and the oil sector regularly consultative engagement sessions to analyse and closely monitor the sales trend on a daily basis.