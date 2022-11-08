There are some important discussions happening in cricket circles as attention shifts to the T20 World Cup semifinal stage. A little humour in the midst of all the serious discussion won’t hurt, though.The same thing had place at a show on Pakistan’s A Sports channel that featured notable guests like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Misbah Ul Haq.

It was time for the former players to answer questions from the fans after a serious discussion on the T20 World Cup, in which Pakistan fought back from the verge of elimination to qualify for the last four stages.

Waqar Younis, a former pace legend and coach for Pakistan, received a curious fan question regarding his longtime teammate Wasim Akram. The answer to the query and the discussion that followed led the show’s anchor to refer to Akram as “national dhobi.”

This is how the conversation went:

Waqar Younis: “There is a very important question.”

Wasim Akram: “How important?”

Waqar Younis: “Very important. It’s addressed to you. The question is ‘Do clothes really get clean if washed with Ariel?’”

Wasim Akram: “I have been washing clothes for the last 10 years. Now, I am 56 years old. I can confirm that the clothes do get clean. Ariel. Ariel.”

Waqar Younis: “This was really important. I thought I should ask.”

Anchor: “Our national dhobi”