The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered former national team captain Babar Azam to captain the T20 team once again while it is said that Babar Azam has asked the PCB to accept all three formats. has demanded to be given the captaincy of

Babar Azam resigned from the captaincy of all formats after the poor performance of the green shirts in the World Cup 2023, after which Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed as the T20I captain and Shaan Masood as the Test team captain while no ODI captain was appointed. The name was not announced.

According to a report by cricket website Cricinfo, PCB offered Babar to replace Shaheen Shah Afridi as the T20 captain against New Zealand in January ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, but Babar rejected the PCB. No response has been given yet.

The decision to make Babar Azam the captain of the T20 team once again

According to the report, Babar has set conditions like captaining all formats to consider the PCB’s request to lead the Pakistan team in the World Cup, otherwise, Babar says he will consider the PCB’s offer. Neither will.

It should be noted that if the PCB accepts the condition of Babar Azam being made the captain of all three formats, then Shaun Masood will step down as the captain of the Red Ball team in December 2023 after leading the team in just one series against Australia. It has to be.

It should be noted that under the leadership of Babar Azam, Pakistan won 42 and lost 23 in 71 T20Is.

It is also worth mentioning here that Babar Azam has so far led the Pakistan team in 5 international tournaments (T20 World Cup 2021 and 2022, Asia Cup 2022 and 2023, and World Cup 2023). I have not won any ICC or Asia Cup title till now.