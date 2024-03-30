Karachi: The management of the national airline PIA has taken a big decision before the privatization of the airline.

According to sources, according to the decision of the PIA administration, additional spare parts of various categories of aircraft worth crores of rupees will be sold, the details of the aircraft parts to be sold have also been revealed.

The board approved the government’s plan, fulfilling the key legal requirement for privatization of PIA

According to the sources, the PIA management has issued a tender for the sale of spare parts of Boeing 737, Boeing 707, Fokker, and Cessna aircraft, the spare parts of these aircraft have been in PIA’s store for many years.

Sources say that the PIA management has invited offers for the sale of old aircraft parts on an as-is-as-is basis.

According to the PIA administration, applications for participating in the tender can be submitted till April 29.