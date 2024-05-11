A video clip of Mani Shankar Iyer is viral on social media in which he said that India should talk to Pakistan or else the country may have to pay a heavy price.

Mani Shankar had said in the old video that Pakistan has atomic bombs which it can drop on India if our governments get angry, India should respect Pakistan, if not then Pakistan can drop bombs on India.

The Congress leader further said that we are only increasing our military force which will create tension between the two countries. It will not take 8 seconds to arrive.

Following Mani Shankar’s video statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has responded to his remarks by saying that it reflects Congress’ vision for India.