Today, the land of Palestine is bleeding again, systematic genocide of Palestinians has started again, and Jews who were exiled for centuries, today they are trying to displace the original owners of this land.

Today, the land of Palestine is calling humanity, today the land of Palestine is looking at the path of the Muslim Ummah. Historically, Jews have been displaced and settled many times from their homeland. Sometimes they took refuge in Rome and sometimes they settled in Babylon.

Sometimes they were under the control of the Arabs and sometimes the Ottomans until Hitler massacred them, the memory of which still makes every Jew cringe. Before 1920, Britain and other European countries had planned to resettle the Jews and establish a separate country for them.

Demographic Changes in Early 20th Century Palestine

According to historical facts, in 1918, the population of Muslims in Palestine was about 600,000, while the population of Jews was only 60,000, but in 1922, the number of Jews reached 83,000. Even in 1948, the Jewish population reached 700,000 and the whole world together usurped the right of Palestine and gave the Jews a separate homeland. On May 15, 1948, the Israeli state was established.

Meanwhile, Israeli expansionist ambitions resulted in Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, Egypt’s Sinai Valley, and Syria’s Golan Heights. Jerusalem, home to the holy sites of all three religions, was made controversial. And then the Arab-Israeli conflict took a new turn.

The reaction to usurping the rights of the Palestinians caused a strong reaction among the youth there. He started the struggle against Israel. In the long struggle for freedom of the Palestinians, the PLO emerged as its representative organization. Yasir Arafat was once a hero of not only Palestinians but the youth of the entire Muslim Ummah. The Muslims of the subcontinent appeared alongside the Palestinians in this struggle.

On July 22, 1940, terrorist organizations bombed Palestine, and at that time, the Muslims of the subcontinent strongly supported the Palestinians through a resolution. Before this, in 1938, the meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Congress was held in Cairo, and a two-member delegation of the Muslim League expressed solidarity with the Palestinians. Later, in a meeting related to Palestine in London, Quaid-e-Azam, representing the Muslim League, not only raised his voice against Jewish settlement in Palestine but also wrote a letter to the British Prime Minister.

Evolution of the Arab-Israeli Conflict and Key Issues

In 1947, the United Nations through its resolution talked about the two-state solution, which paved the way for the establishment of Israel and made 56% of the area of Palestine a part of Israel. Palestinians are still engaged in a struggle against this clear cruel decision of the United Nations. Different formulas were adopted during the Palestinian struggle for independence. The world powers tried to solve this problem through the Camp David and Oslo agreements. The Abraham Agreement was introduced by the United States.

But the main idea of all these agreements was to recognize the supremacy of Israel, which the Palestinians did not accept. The homes of the Palestinians, their mosques, and their educational institutions were repeatedly destroyed by Israel. Despite these atrocities, efforts were made to bring the Arabs closer to Israel. There were talks of recognizing Israel. A separate trade route was also mentioned. On the other hand, instead of talking to the real representatives of Palestine, the international policy of ignoring them worried Hamas and the PLO. In this background, Hamas created the “Al-Aqsa Storm”.

In that storm, about 1,500 Hamas operatives broke through barriers in the occupied territory and entered southern Israeli border areas in an attack that breached Israel’s state-of-the-art security fence. The Israeli government, which is itself suffering from political confusion, has had its national defense system dismantled. The reaction to the failure of the Camp David and Oslo Accords and the disengagement of the Palestinians from the political process was so intense that it shook the whole world.

Israel’s inhuman bombardment continues on Gaza. More than 1,800 Palestinians have been martyred, 423,000 have been displaced, more than 23,000 houses have been destroyed, and 220,000 Palestinians are forced to take refuge in UN schools. The Land of the Prophets today suffers from shortages of food, water, and medicine. The PLO and Hamas, who are political rivals, are now on the same page.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have the same position for the first time. The people of the whole world have stood up for the Palestinians. The process of “normalization” has stopped. Hamas took a big risk and made the world planners aware of its existence. will continue to be stained with blood. How long will Palestinian mothers continue to be women? How long will Palestinian funerals continue to rise? When will the dawn of freedom for the Palestinians come? For the 56 Islamic countries of the world, this question will continue to haunt their conscience.

Also, Read :