LONDON: Workers in flying suits (jetpacks) are now delivering pizzas to hungry attendees at the famous UK music festival. The reason for this is that a large number of people sit on the grass in the open field and listen to music, and it is difficult to get food and drink out of this rush.

Domino’s Pizza workers practiced this before the fest and are now delivering pizzas at the fest starting on June 21. Seeing this scene, the participants have expressed surprise and happiness.

Sam Wilson, a spokesperson for Domino’s Pizza, said that the festival is full of orders and it is not possible to deliver food to everyone in a timely manner by walking every foot. That’s why we’ve tried modern jetpackers. Our rocket men are going to people’s tents and delivering food to them.

On this occasion, the jet pack supplier company also said that the idea of ​​delivering hot pizza through flying clothes never occurred to us, but now its implementation has started.