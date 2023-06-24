LAHORE: Shortly after its release, Atif Aslam’s brand-new Bollywood song became viral on social media.

After a long time, a Pakistani artist produced a super-hit for an Indian film starring Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa from the Bollywood.

The much-anticipated Indian Punjabi film “Carry On Jatta 3”, song “Bura Haal” has literally bewitched Atif’s followers.

The fact that a recently released song received 1.8 million views on YouTube in the previous day can be used to estimate its popularity.

Music video for “Bura Haal,” written by Happy Raikoti and directed by Smeep Kang, was produced.

The comedy film starring actors from India and Pakistan will be released in Pakistan on the eve of Eidul Azha, on June 29, 2023.

The film will also feature Nasir Chinioti, a well-known Pakistani television and screen actor.