PTI is not a political party: Behramand Tangi, India is our eternal enemy, it cannot digest all this: Moinuddin Haider, Pakistan raised the slogan of truth despite the dangers: Ghulam Rasool Baloch

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said Field Marshal’s great efforts in US-Iran ceasefire. now the eyes of the whole world are on Pakistan. in 78 years, nothing like what has happened now has ever happened. today is a big day for Pakistan. for the first time since the war, an Iranian president has come to Pakistan. nothing like what happened today has ever happened. our relations with Iran will improve further. business with Iran will start now. many thanks to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal. no election has been fair since 1970.

PML-N leader Behramand Tangi said today is a historic day for Pakistan. congratulations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal, Ishaq Dar, and Mohsin Naqvi. Prime Minister played an important role in the US-Iran ceasefire. the whole world was on the brink of war. PTI is not a political party, it is a party of suffering. PTI has no interest in the country’s development.

Former Interior Minister Lieutenant General (retd) Moinuddin Haider said Iran’s leadership had previously visited Pakistan for talks. their leaders kept coming to Pakistan less, but our leaders went to Iran more. i was also invited to visit by the Iranian leadership. relations between the two countries have deteriorated. Pakistan has improved relations between the two countries. India is our eternal enemy, it cannot digest all this. now the situation has completely changed. we stand with Iran. we hope that a gas pipeline agreement will be reached with Iran. we hope that America will not obstruct the gas pipeline. the whole world is recognizing the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. the country is on the path of development. corruption should be eradicated. gas pipeline agreement with Iran should be reached. Pakistan has supported Iran at every opportunity. Iranian oil should come to Pakistan. Iran has suffered a major disaster. both countries should stick to the final agreement within 60 days. a final agreement will be reached between the two countries soon.

Former Ambassador Ghulam Rasool Baloch said today is a historic moment for Pakistan. Pakistan has talked about peace. Pakistan raised the slogan of truth despite the dangers. Iranian President’s visit is very important. Iranian President has come to thank the Pakistani nation. thank God, Pakistan has opened the door to peace. business with Iran will flourish. all this is going in Pakistan’s favor. Pakistan wants peace in the region. Pakistan has fought for justice and peace.