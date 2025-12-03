An update to Google’s Android operating system has been introduced that will allow employers to hack into employees’ text messages and read them.

This new feature for RCS (Rich Archival Communication Services, an upgraded version of Android’s SMS messages that supports images and videos) messages will allow companies to monitor the devices used by employees.

Google said that this update will help employers to obtain records without interruption that can be used to monitor employees.

Companies can introduce this feature to monitor all business communications for internal investigations or HR disputes.