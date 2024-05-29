Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is being used for many tasks and soon it will be possible to make accurate weather forecasts.

Microsoft has developed an AI technology that can predict the weather for the next 30 days.

A statement released by the company said that new technology tools have been developed for weather forecasting, the test results of which have been quite impressive so far.

A study was conducted on these tools by ForecastWatch, a weather forecasting organization.

The study found that Microsoft’s weather technology provided the most accurate weather forecast globally.

Microsoft said in its statement that severe weather in the current era is having negative effects on people and land, but accurate weather forecasts can help people.

The company is planning to introduce this new AI technology to computers running on Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Similarly, these weather tools will also be available in the Microsoft Start News app.

Even earlier, Microsoft had announced the development of various AI tools.

A tool is a Universal Language Translator that can be used to translate any language in the world.

But weather forecasting tools will be useful for people in daily life as well