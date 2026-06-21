Aqib Javed said that after the meeting of all the selectors on the national captain, the chairman will give recommendations for final approval. Nothing is clear about the Test leadership yet, a decision will be made in the next few days.

On the question of Salman Ali Agha’s captaincy in T20, he said that it is very difficult to have a long-term job in modern cricket.

He said that in T20, we will have to do something else, we will discuss the options, as a captain, the most important thing for you is to impress other players with your performance, discussions are currently underway in this regard.