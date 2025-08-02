Oslo: Pakistan’s representative football team ‘Better Future’ has reached the final after performing brilliantly in the Norway Cup Under-15 tournament.

In the semi-finals, Better Future defeated the local club of the host country Norway, Ylarosen, by 4 goals to 1 to book a ticket to the final.

In the quarter-finals played earlier, the Pakistani team had defeated the Greken Club by 2-4. The team’s continuous successes not only reflect the young Pakistani talent but are also highlighting the positive identity of Pakistan in football at the international level.

It should be noted that the final match of the tournament will be played tomorrow, where Better Future will face another strong rival club from Norway, Uvklien.

It should be remembered that this success is the result of the tireless work, dedication and discipline of young Pakistani footballers, and illuminates the prospects of Pakistan’s progress in international football in the future.