North Korea has enacted a legislation permitting it to launch a nuclear strike as a preventative measure and stating that its nuclear-armed position is “irreversible.”

The statement comes as relations between the North and South are deteriorating; Pyongyang accuses Seoul of being responsible for the Covid-19 outbreak on its territory and has conducted a record number of missile tests this year.

In cases where a foreign nation poses a serious threat to Pyongyang, the law will permit North Korea to launch a nuclear strike “automatically” and “quickly to annihilate the hostile troops.”

According to leader Kim Jong Un, “the status of our country as a nuclear weapons state has become irrevocable” as a result of the recently passed law.In July, Kim declared that his nation was prepared to “mobilise” its nuclear arsenal in the event of a conflict with the South and the United States.

He emphasised that Pyongyang would never give up the nuclear weapons it needs to defend itself against Washington’s aggression, asserting that the United States constantly aimed to “collapse” his regime.

Since 2019, discussions on sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be ready to give up in exchange have stalled nuclear negotiations and diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang.