HEMET: As a storm races into burn zones on Friday, firefighters battling a huge fire outside of Los Angeles prepared for mudslides and flooding.Strong gusts from the hurricane’s remnants that struck Mexico may also spread evacuation orders by fanned the Fairview fire.

According to fire officials, “extreme downslope winds” from neighbouring mountains are causing the 24,000-acre fire, which started on Monday at the peak of a fierce heat wave, to continue spreading.According to John Crater, division chief of Cal Fire, “I have never seen a fire burn like this in Riverside County in my career.”

“The fire is exceedingly obstinate. An already extensive evacuation zone was increased to include more than 20,000 people as emergency managers attempted to outflank the fire and keep ahead of the winds. Sheriff’s deputies were knocking on doors to warn residents to leave dangerous areas.

At least two persons have already perished in the fire; it appears that they were engulfed in advancing flames while attempting to escape.On Thursday, Hurricane Kay made landfall in Mexico and started to head north. It was anticipated to provide heavy rain to regions of California and Arizona even as it weakened into a tropical storm.