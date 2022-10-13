The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Telecommunication has received a report from the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication on the development of the Islamabad IT Park.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company has authorised the electricity design for the IT Park, and the Pak Environmental Protection Agency and CDA have granted their no objection certificates (NoC), according to the Ministry of IT and Telecom (IESCO). The transmission line for IT Park has begun construction thanks to IESCO.

The Korean contractor company has been activated, and the IT park’s site offices are operational. A 50 kVA Genset has been erected, and IESCO will soon finish setting up a temporary connection. The ministry claims that the evacuation work is nearly finished.

The Ministry’s response states that around 120 heaps have been cast in the ground and that the entire pile’s work will be finished by December 31, 2022.The main building’s raft foundation work will be finished by the end of February 2023. By the end of June 2023, basement 1 will have been finished and basement 2 will have begun.

The members of the standing committee have requested permission to visit the site of the Islamabad Information Technology Park and assess the status of the construction.