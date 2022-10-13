After claiming that Brad Pitt slipped into her Instagram DMs, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has recently been under fire from internet users.In a recent interview, the Satyamev Jayate actor used the name Brad.

The most renowned person that slipped into my direct messages, wait for it, you’re not prepared for this, Nora remarked in a video that was circulated ,Mr. Brad Pitt. As a result of Nora’s response, she received criticism from her social media followers and supporters.

Under the video, a user commented, “Brad is not on Instagram Lol.””I feel bad for her,” a second person said. Why he entered her direct message when he doesn’t use Instagram is beyond me. Are we expected to accept that as true.”

However, Nora’s agent stated that the actress meant her comment as “sarcasm.” Nora will next be seen in the upcoming film Thank God in a special dance track called Manike.