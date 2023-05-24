By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Khan Niazi, Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, talked in Sachi Baat. In the program, SK Niazi discussed about the judicial inquiry commission, election delays and Al-Qadir trust case. Chairman of Roze News TV SK Niazi said that recent changes in politics may change the direction of the chaos happened after 9th May. He also raised a critical question that nobody is taking the name of Malik Riaz.

Answering to the question, Chairman Investor committee of NA, Zulfiqar Ali said that their party is not celebrating the downfall of PTI. He criticized that IK did political suicide after 23 years struggle. He brain washed youth with poisonous ideology. 9th May vandalism is suitable example of it. He said there is no rule of law.

Nawaz was disqualified over a fake case, he added. He told that if there is no justice than people will always misuse that drawback of the system. He stressed that all institutions focus on their duty.

Replying to a question, Dr. Jabar, President CPNA said that when IK raised the issue of Malik Riaz in his cabinet but cabinet reject it. He said there must be an investigation on Malik Riaz because he misuses the name “BAHRIA”. He also raised question that why NA is not calling Malik Riaz for investigation in Al-Qadir trust case? He revealed that business tycoon also illegally take over the plots of some ministers too. He said IK sale the land worth billion of rupees in few pennies. He also appealed the PPP’s leadership and military authorities to look into this matter and stop him. Nation always stands with his army, he added.

Responding to a question, Law expert, Aman Ullah said that we stand with state not with politics. He mocked that if there is no PTI than who will contest elections? Aman ullah said that now 14th May left behind and judiciary can give any verdict.

He also criticized judiciary that a person can get bail despite having death penalty in same case. He also urged that authorities of inquiry commission must be expanded. It will lead to real culprits.

President High Court Bar, Malik Naveed also shared that due to recent conditions election cannot be held soon. It seems to be held in October. He criticized that politicians are fighting for the ego, whose results came on 9th May. He also raised concerns that every day the audio and video leaks are coming. People are misusing these leaks against each other. Judicial commission will reveal who is doing, why it’s happening and what punishment will be given to them after inquiry.

Renowned economist, Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig also shared his views on the economy of Pakistan. He said that govt have to pay back the debt of 75 billions$ in span of three years. It’s very difficult to pay 25 billion$ every year for the govt. He also claimed that CPEC brought foreign investors to Pakistan.