By Syed Ihtisham Bukhari

In recent times, a distressing tale of corruption and disregard for human dignity has unfolded at the Pak-Afghan Torkham border. Numerous government agencies, entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring smooth travel and maintaining law and order, have regrettably become a source of inconvenience and anguish for travelers journeying to Pakistan and from Afghanistan. The unscrupulous behavior exhibited by officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Customs, and Frontier Corps (FC) stationed at this vital crossing point has not only tarnished Pakistan’s reputation but has also led to diplomatic tensions between the two neighboring nations.

A Troubling Attitude: The lamentable state of affairs at the Torkham border is primarily characterized by the regrettable attitudes displayed by various government departments towards Afghan travelers and those returning to Pakistan. The treatment meted out to these individuals has not only caused great distress but has also marred Pakistan’s image on the international stage. Disturbingly, impoverished Afghan citizens are being forced into a cycle of bribery, having no choice but to succumb to the unlawful demands of immigration authorities and other government agencies in order to gain entry into Pakistan.

Plight of Afghan Patients: Compounding the distress is the plight of Afghan patients seeking medical treatment in Pakistan. These individuals, already burdened by their medical conditions, find themselves detained at the border for extended periods due to their inability to meet the unlawful demands of immigration and other government agencies. Such unjust practices are not only inhumane but also prevent those in need from accessing essential healthcare services. This dire situation serves as a glaring testament to the need for immediate action and reform.

Illicit Deals and Corruption: Sources close to the matter have revealed that illicit deals are being conducted within government departments for coveted assignments at the Pak-Afghan Torkham border. Shockingly, it is alleged that the FIA alone collects a staggering amount of two crores in bribes each month, funds that are shamefully distributed among themselves. This rampant corruption and abuse of power have led to a drastic increase in human trafficking and further erode the trust and credibility of those responsible for upholding the rule of law.

Diplomatic Fallout: As news of the corruption and irregularities perpetrated by Pakistani officials stationed at the border spreads, the Afghan government has registered multiple protests against Pakistan. They rightly point out the stark contrast in treatment between passengers arriving from Pakistan and foreign nationals when dealing with Pakistani agencies. These protests underscore the urgent need for Pakistani authorities to rectify the situation and restore diplomatic relations on solid ground. The unfortunate saga unfolding at the Pak-Afghan Torkham border highlights a disheartening reality of corruption and disregard for basic human rights.

It is imperative that the Pakistani government takes swift and decisive action to address this issue, both to restore its reputation and to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of travelers crossing this vital border point. Reforms aimed at eradicating corruption, improving transparency, and fostering a welcoming environment for Afghan citizens are essential in rebuilding trust and promoting healthy diplomatic relations between the two neighboring nations. Only through such actions can Pakistan reclaim its standing as a responsible member of the international community and a beacon of hope for those seeking a better future.