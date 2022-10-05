The 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to researchers Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, and Barry Sharpless on Wednesday for their work on processes that allow molecules to combine to form specific chemicals and shed light on cell biology.

According to a statement from the organisation that bestows the awards, click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry technologies are currently employed on a global scale to study cells and monitor biological processes.

The targeting of cancer medications, which are currently being evaluated in clinical trials, has been improved by researchers using bioorthogonal processes, it was claimed.

The prize, which is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($915,072), was given out by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry, awarded earlier this year, is the third of six awards announced over successive weekdays.Sharpless becomes one of a select group of scientists with two Nobel prizes.

The other persons include Frederick Sanger, who received the Chemistry Prize twice, Linus Pauling, who won Chemistry and Peace, Marie Curie, who won Physics and Chemistry, and John Bardeen, who won the Physics Prize twice.