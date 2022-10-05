Mohammad Rizwan, a Pakistani wicketkeeper batsman, has been nominated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for Men’s Player of the Month (September).

Rizwan joined Cameron Green of Australia and Axar Patel of India on the list of nominees after finishing with the most runs scored in the home T20I series against England.InRizwan scored 316 runs at a 63.20 average over six games. He had four half-centuries to his name with a strike rate of 138.59.

Green, on the other hand, displayed exceptional talent by being the second-fastest Australian to do so in T20Is by scoring 52 runs in just 21 balls.

The Indian bowler Axar grabbed eight wickets in the recently concluded home series against Australia.