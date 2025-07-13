DALLAS : Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, has stated that there is no pressure from the US for Pakistan to recognise Israel.Speaking at an event in Dallas, Texas, the ambassador reaffirmed that Pakistan’s policy on Israel is firmly rooted in the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “There is absolutely no pressure from the US regarding recognition of Israel,” he emphasized.

Ambassador Sheikh also highlighted improving bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US, adding that Pakistan has abundant electricity resources available to support investments in cryptocurrency mining and related technologies.The statement came amid growing international speculation following US efforts to expand the Abraham Accords. After the Iran-Israel ceasefire, former US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that several nations — previously seen as unlikely — are now considering normalization with Israel. While US officials have said Saudi Arabia is open to joining the pact, some unresolved issues have delayed progress.

Pakistan officially commenced the drafting of a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital and virtual assets last month.