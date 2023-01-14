LAHORE: Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, a rising model and performer, is celebrating her 27th birthday and claims she has “no regrets in life.”

Dur-e-Fishan posted images of herself on Instagram celebrating her birthday by cutting various cakes and blowing out candles. “No regrets at 27; no regrets at life. Just very appreciative of those around me, their duas for me, and the small acts of kindness. The best way to navigate life is through duas and prayers, she captioned her photo.

Wishes from friends and coworkers poured into her comments area.

The actor last appeared in the 2022 smash hit drama “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.” Her performances in “Bharaas,” “Juda Hue Kuch Is Tarah,” and “Pardes” are her most well-known works. Dil Ruba was her first drama. She played a supporting part as opposed to playing the lead. In the drama, she portrayed Hania Aamir’s sister.

She most recently appeared in “Dard,” a new music video by Asim Azhar. The renowned actor from “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi,” who plays Azhar’s love interest in “Dard,” makes her first appearance in a music video.