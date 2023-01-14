The debut of Pakistan’s first-ever electric bus service in Karachi was announced by Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday.

At the Clock Tower in Seaview, the transport minister was joined by the ministers for local government and labour from Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani, to officially launch the Peoples Electric Bus Service.

The provincial minister rode in the bus to the inaugural ceremony and examined its amenities. In his media interview, he added that the eco-friendly bus service would start operating today.

According to the minister, “These buses, which run totally on stored batteries, are of European quality and will not spread any form of pollution.” He also said that in addition to decreasing pollution, the buses will provide low-cost travel options to citizens.

Memon described the route, saying that the bus would take the Khayaban-e-Ittehad road from Tank Chowk in Malir Cantt to the Clock Tower roundabout in Seaview.

The minister added that passengers who were going to the airport might take this bus as well. According to Memon, the average cost of a private cab ride to the airport is Rs. 1,500.To go to the airport, though, “you may use the EV bus service for about Rs50.”