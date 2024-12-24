Peshawar: Former Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Siraj-ul-Haq has said that unrest has increased to such an extent that no one’s life and property are safe.

Former Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Siraj-ul-Haq expressed these views while talking to media representatives after the Dastarbandi ceremony at Hadiqat-e-Uloom in Peshawar.

He said that there is a chaotic and uncertain situation in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there is unrest, the roads are unsafe, no one’s life and property are safe and the same situation is also in Balochistan province.

Siraj-ul-Haq said that the rulers of Pakistan will have to fully implement the constitution, then the problems will be solved. The central and provincial governments will fulfill their responsibilities. Siraj-ul-Haq further said that there is a reign of dacoits in interior Sindh and the situation is not good in Punjab either.

He said that regarding the registration of madrassas, Jamaat-e-Islami’s position is that registration should be done in a coordinated manner with the mutual consent of all schools of thought of the scholars, which includes the opinions of everyone.

He said that the insecurity situation in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been caused by the weakness of both the central and provincial governments, and an immediate peaceful solution is very important.

Sirajul Haq said that the Jamaat-e-Islami’s position regarding the opposition alliance is clear that transparent elections should be held in the country and the government should be handed over to the one who gets the majority.