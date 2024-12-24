We wasted two years, this should have happened earlier, Nasir Butt PTI will now have to hold series of talks, Sajid Turi PTI, PML-N and PPP are doing it wrong if they support it, says Ali Azad Our workers are being picked up, Faisal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD:Editor In Chief Pakistan group of news paper and chairman Roze News while talking in his renowed talk show in Sachi Baat Program he said that Some issues have cooled down due to the talks They don’t care about the country at all US interference is now increasing US intervention is a momentary concern A judicial commission should be formed A full court should be formed on the 26th Amendment, but they will not do so, says SK Niazi We wasted two years, this should have happened earlier, Nasir Butt Thankfully, the founder of PTI has agreed to talks All problems can be solved through dialogue, Earlier they used to say that we shouldn’t have talked, Now they have agreed to negotiations, Nasir Butt

The committee that is formed should go and talk to the founder of PTI They say that if Trump comes, the founder of PTI will come out of jailPTI founder’s release should only be through courts, Courts are independent, they should get justice from them, The Chief Justice of Pakistan belongs to everyone Nawaz Sharif was fired for not taking salary from his sonThey used to say that we shouldn’t talk to them. Negotiations should take place, they should be done by the government, Our entire team came for the talks, PTI people did not come for talks, Ali Amin Gandapur said I will not go for negotiations, Everyone will know on January 2nd how serious they are in the negotiations, There is no difference between PML-N Sajid Turi PTI will now have to hold series of talks, Their deadlock could happen at any time, This is the country, we are all of us, Let’s see what happens to them, PTI should be given time, PTI has destroyed the country, The peace situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very bad Ali Amin Gandapur should solve the problems of the province instead of attacking Islamabad. President Islamabad High Court Bar Association Ali Azad Civilians cannot be tried in military courts, You must punish those who have committed crimesPTI, PML-N and PPP are doing it wrong if they support it, says Ali Azad

If we give a fair trial, the matter will move towards a solution, PTI’s stolen mandate should be returned, Who was Nawaz Sharif removed from? What went wrong? What is wrong will be called wrong, There should be no political appointments, The institution cannot be punished for those who have done wrong, Lawyer of Tehreek-e- PTI founder says government should give concrete answer regarding talks, Faisal Chowdhury met with PTI founder in a pleasant atmosphere Our workers are being picked up, Baseless cases are being made against our workers, Sahibzada Hamid Raza has been entrusted with the responsibility of negotiations, More than 100 cases pending against PTI founder Despite difficult circumstances, we are facing the courts Government takes concrete steps on talks: Some people want these talks to fail, Faisal Chaudhry Negotiations must be successful so that the country can progress Some PML-N members do not want these talks to be.