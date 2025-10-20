The alarming surge in Dengue Fever cases across Pakistan, particularly in urban centers like Karachi, Hyderabad, and the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, signals more than just a seasonal spike; it reveals a profound public health governance crisis. As the post-monsoon season brings favorable temperatures and humidity, the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the vector for dengue, thrives, turning stagnant water from inadequate drainage and flood-like conditions into deadly breeding grounds. The current outbreak, exacerbated by the lingering effects of widespread flooding, demands an immediate and integrated national response, far beyond the often-criticized stop-gap measures. Malaria and dengue are the most recent threats in Sindh. Nearly 200,000 cases—a startling 12% positivist rate—were found in the province’s more than 1.6 million malaria tests. The province confronts a double viral threat when you consider that there have been over 800 dengue cases this year, including 175 this month. We see the same story year after year.

These illnesses spread like wildfire if historical data is any indication. We may soon have to deal with a situation where anxious individuals continue to seek care from overburdened physicians at hospitals on the verge of collapse. The same has been said by the healthcare authorities. The government has acted quickly to stop the viruses spread, using reactionary tactics that are exclusive to our leadership. Experts frequently advise the government to implement a year-round strategy focused on stopping the viruses spread. However, the story is the same each year. Clean water is ideal for dengue mosquito breeding. In light of this, Sindh’s health minister has asked citizens to make sure that water doesn’t collect in or near their homes, conveniently ignoring the fact that residents are not solely in charge of water drainage. There is a serious infrastructure issue in Karachi.

Rainwater standing on the streets for days paralyzes the metropolis even with modest rainfall. The town and district municipality corporations, as well as other local authorities, are unconcerned about the suffering of the populace. The result of all of this is the emergence of deadly illnesses. One effective method of eliminating mosquito colonies is to apply insecticide to the surrounding area. Although the authorities launch their spraying programs with tremendous zeal, they give up after a few rounds. The governance of Karachi needs a significant revamp. The only city in the nation has been methodically deserted. Karachi is not the only place where this disregard exists. The province as a whole is now a desolate scene of neglect. People in rural Sindh are compelled to go to Karachi and other neighboring towns for medical treatment when diseases like dengue and malaria emerge; this overburdens hospitals, leaving the majority of people without access to adequate care. The provincial government’s lack of compassion is alarming. Nothing seems to be able to persuade the authorities to organize this residence, not even criticism or courteous requests. Malaria and dengue should no longer be considered seasonal “guests” in Sindh. To guarantee the safety of people’s health, we require environmental management, preventive care, and ongoing civic accountability. If not, neglect will continue to cost the province money.