Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has described the new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot based on the Llama 3 Large Language Model as the best.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s new AI model is much better than other models and is equipped with better logic capability.

In this regard, Mark Zuckerberg said, “Thanks to this new model, we believe MetaAI is the most intelligent AI assistant available for free right now.”

But are such intelligent chatbots a threat to our jobs or could they end humanity?

An amazing feature introduced in WhatsApp, also know how to use it

According to Mark Zuckerberg, this is not possible yet.

He said in an interview that no company, including Meta, is working on an AI model that is perfect enough to pose a threat to humanity.

“Despite the concerns about the risks to humanity, I don’t think any model can reach that level right now or other research by our company or other companies will reach that level until next year,” he said.

This is why Mark Zuckerberg has kept the Llama AI model open source, meaning it is readily available to the public or researchers.

Mark Zuckerberg stated that if Meta’s model was able to deliver optimal results across multiple domains, including text, images and videos, then the company would not open-source all aspects of it.

Meta has started testing an AI chatbot on WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger

Note that the Meta AI chatbot has been significantly improved by Lama 3.

Now this chatbot is capable of generating images in real-time on written instructions in WhatsApp.