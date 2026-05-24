QUETTA: Nine suspected terrorists were killed while four Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials embraced martyrdom during a fierce gun battle on the outskirts of Quetta on Saturday, officials confirmed.

The intelligence-based operation was carried out jointly by the CTD and other security forces in the suburban areas of Kuchlak and Nohsar following reports regarding the presence of militants.

According to officials, the operation led to an intense exchange of fire between security personnel and the suspected terrorists, resulting in the elimination of nine militants. However, four CTD officials were martyred during the heavy gunfight, while several other personnel sustained injuries.

The wounded officials were shifted to medical facilities where they are receiving specialised treatment. The provincial government has directed health authorities to ensure the injured personnel are provided with the best possible medical care.

Reacting to the development, Balochistan Chief Minister’s Assistant for Political and Media Affairs Shahid Rind praised the successful operation and termed it a reflection of the professionalism and preparedness of the province’s law enforcement agencies.

He paid tribute to the martyred officials, saying they sacrificed their lives for the protection of public peace and national security.

Rind also lauded the security forces for their continued sacrifices in the fight against militancy, adding that the nation remains indebted to the brave personnel working to eliminate terrorism from the country.