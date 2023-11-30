Pakistani actress Nimra Khan called the news of a car accident while drunk as false and baseless.

In 2014, Nimra Khan’s car had a worst accident near Islamabad in which she rammed her car into the jeep of the security agency standing in front.

After the accident, the actress was on a ventilator for four days, while she was in a coma for 19 days after the operation.

After this accident, news was circulating on social media that the actress hit the car while drunk while some blood tests were done on her.

In a recent podcast, Nimra denied all these rumors.

Responding to a question posed by the host, he confirmed that after the accident, when his blood samples were taken, a drug test was done along with other tests.

The actress said that all the test reports proved that I was not in any kind of drunkenness but I was in a state of stupor while driving due to which it was not known when I fell asleep while driving and woke up with my head on the steering wheel, one foot. was on the accelerator due to which the speed of the vehicle reached 180.

He further said that the vehicle had hit the jeep of the security agency, later he rescued him and took him to the hospital.

Nimra Khan said that many bones of her body were broken in this accident and she still has a rod in her leg, which often causes problems at the airport.

The actress said that being alive in this accident is no less than a miracle and she also survived because she had given charity before leaving for the trip that day, otherwise, the doctors have an answer.

Nimra further said that I was a thud gazar, I had not taken any drugs nor do I now, Alhamdulillah, all these things are fabricated.

It should be noted that Nimra Khan and Raja Azam got married in a simple way in August 2020, but their marriage could not last even a year and the divorce was confirmed in August 2021.