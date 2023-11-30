According to media reports, mediators provided Israel with a list of prisoners to be released, but Israel refused to comply, insisting on the exchange of prisoners.

However, now there are reports that Hamas and Israel have agreed to extend the ceasefire by one more day.

The Israeli army says in this regard that a few minutes before the end of the 6-day ceasefire period, the ceasefire was extended by one day, and the ceasefire was extended for the release of more hostages.

According to a foreign news agency, the Israeli army has made a statement without specifying any time frame that the release of hostages under the agreement will continue as a result of the mediation efforts, within the framework set as a result of the mediation efforts. The operational hiatus will continue under

According to foreign media reports, with the end of the ceasefire approaching, the threatening statements of the Israeli cabinet intensified.

Israel’s refusal to take hostages

According to the Reuters news agency, Hamas said that Israel has refused to take seven more women and children hostage in exchange for the extension of the ceasefire agreement, while Israel has also refused to take the bodies of three people who were bombed by the Israeli army. Died during

According to Reuters, Hamas had issued a message to its fighters to be ready to fight if the ceasefire is not extended.

Al-Qassam Brigades has issued instructions to its forces to prepare for a major battle in the final hours of the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas released 16 hostages, including 4 foreigners, on the sixth and final day of the temporary ceasefire agreement, while Israel also had to release 30 more Palestinians after the release of the hostages by Hamas.

According to the Arab media report, 10 more Israelis and 4 Thai citizens, including 5 women and 5 children, have been released by Hamas, while two Israeli women with dual citizenship of Russia were also released a few hours ago.

According to the spokesman of the Qatari Department of Foreign Affairs, Majid Muhammad al-Ansari, the hostages released by Hamas include three Germans and one American, including a child with dual Dutch citizenship.