At a nearby Karachi mosque, Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi’s Nikah was celebrated with former captain Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha.

At the Zakaria Mosque, Maulana Abdul Sattar performed the Nikah; the bride’s rukhsati will follow.

The squash legend Jahangir Khan, cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah, and Shadab Khan, as well as other notables, attended a reception that followed the Nikah.

At the event, Wasim Khan, the General Manager of the International Cricket Council, and Asim Bajwa, the former director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, were both in attendance.

Family sources claim that the couple’s mehndi ceremony took place yesterday night. Two days prior to the wedding, Shaheen’s family travelled to Karachi to take part in the festivities.

Two years ago, the couple were engaged.

The left-armer admitted in an interview that he wanted to wed Afridi’s daughter.

Shaheen Shah Afridi blushed during the interview and stated, “It was my wish and Alhamdulillah [thanks to Allah Almighty] it has fulfilled now.

The 22-year-old cricketer responded, “I am not sure, maybe she feels something like that,” when asked if Ansha was envious of his female followers.

Shaheen will next be seen in action in the upcoming eighth season of the Pakistan Super League, which will start on February 13. His team, Lahore Qalandars, is the reigning champion.

After suffering a knee injury during the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England on November 13, the fast bowler has been in and out of the cricket pitch for some time.