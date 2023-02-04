In a private Nikkah ceremony, Pakistan’s top sprinter Shaheen Shah Afridi wed Ansha Afridi, Shahid Afridi’s second-eldest daughter, on Friday.

Ansha and Shaheen Shah Afridi were introduced in the first photo that Shahid Afridi published from his daughter’s wedding day, which social media followers and Pacer fans had been eagerly awaiting.

Afridi shared an emotional statement on Twitter in which he referred to his daughter as the most lovely flower in the entire world and claimed that she is blessed greatly. A daughter is someone you dream with, laugh with, and love unconditionally, he said.

Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them😘 pic.twitter.com/ppjcLllk8r — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 4, 2023

He shared two images of the newlyweds and commented, “As a father, I handed my daughter in Nikkah to Shaheen Shah Afridi, congrats to the two of them.”

In one of the photos, Afridi kisses his wife on the forehead as a sign of affection and respect, and in the second, Babar Azam and other players are seen posing at a wedding.

The 22-year-old cricketer is now married to Shahid Afridi, a great player and former captain of the Pakistani squad. The famous cricket pair, who are married to Ansha Afridi, are receiving congratulations from their countless followers.

The event of the day is the star-studded gathering, which included several of Afridi’s teammates. The Nikkah ceremony, which was held in Karachi, appeared to be a scene from a fairy tale.