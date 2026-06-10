ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has auctioned several toll plazas along the N-5 highway, with successful bids running into hundreds of millions of rupees as the authority moves ahead with a fresh round of contracts for toll collection and operations.

Among the highest bids recorded were Rs120.877 million for the Rani Pur N-5 toll plaza, Rs117.7 million for the Syed Abad N-5 toll plaza, Rs116.415 million for the Moro N-5 toll plaza and Rs115.818 million for the Kandaro N-5 toll plaza.

The Qazi Ahmed N-5 toll plaza was auctioned for Rs97.8 million, while the Ghotki N-5 toll plaza fetched Rs69.1 million.

One of the most closely contested auctions was for the Ubauro N-5 toll plaza. The facility was initially offered at Rs77.7 million, but competitive bidding pushed the final amount to Rs82.2 million, with the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) emerging as the successful bidder.

NLC also secured the Sadiqabad N-5 toll plaza with a bid of Rs96.1 million.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedpur East N-5 toll plaza was auctioned to a private company for Rs99.2 million, exceeding the initial bid price of Rs98.7 million. The Machhi Goth toll plaza was auctioned for Rs78.1 million.

New contracts to remain in effect until June 2027

Earlier, the NHA announced fresh contracts for the operation and maintenance of toll plazas on some of the country’s busiest highways through a public auction process.

According to the authority, the contracts will be awarded on the basis of net guaranteed monthly revenue and will remain valid until June 30, 2027.

Successful bidders will be required to pay the guaranteed monthly amount along with all applicable taxes. Contractors must also deposit the fixed monthly revenue in advance into the NHA’s designated account.

Eligibility conditions outlined

The NHA said firms participating in the bidding process must be registered with the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) in the relevant category or above.

Companies must also appear on the Federal Board of Revenue’s Active Taxpayers List to qualify for participation.

The authority added that defaulters of the NHA or any other government department would not be eligible to participate in the bidding process.

In addition, successful contractors will be required to provide cash-in-transit insurance coverage for toll plaza operations.

The NHA said the new contracts are aimed at ensuring the continued operation and maintenance of toll facilities on key national highways while maintaining revenue collection across the national road network.