PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has ordered to inquire about the availability of the governor on the issue of the oath-taking of the newly elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The High Court has issued a written order of the previous hearing on the petition regarding the failure to take the oath of office of the newly elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which the court ordered that the Additional Advocate General should inquire about the availability of the governor and inform the court before 1 pm today so that the reasons for the delay in the oath-taking process can be clarified.

The court’s written decision further states that this petition has been filed by the Speaker and members of the provincial assembly under Article 255 of the Constitution, which took the position that if the governor is unable to take the oath, the speaker or any other appropriate person should be assigned this responsibility.

The petitioners argue that the delay in the oath-taking of the newly elected Chief Minister is an obstacle to the constitutional process, which should be removed immediately. The court has directed the parties to submit a complete report on the availability of the governor and the constitutional requirements.

On the other hand, the election of Sohail Afridi as the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been challenged by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI). The petition was filed in the Peshawar High Court by JUI’s parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly, Lutf-ur-Rehman, through Barrister Yasin Raza, in which it has been taken the position that the resignation of the Chief Minister has not yet been accepted, how can another Chief Minister be elected?

The petition further states that the Governor of KP has directed the resigning Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to appear on October 15.

Earlier, while talking to the media, Lutf-ur-Rehman said that the election of the Chief Minister was done illegally. The resignation of the previous Chief Minister has not yet been accepted, the Governor has called him for confirmation.

Lutfur Rehman said that he doesn’t know why he is in a hurry, the old Chief Minister can work until the new Chief Minister comes. At the request of the Speaker, we submitted the papers but boycotted the meeting. When the Governor’s letter came, we came to know that the resignation was not accepted.