The Kiwi team is likely to lack senior and experienced players for the New Zealand cricket team’s tour of Pakistan.

According to sources, the Newsy Cricket team will lose the services of leading players as senior and experienced players will be playing IPL during the Pakistan tour.

Kane Williamson, Dion Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, and Mitchell Santner are part of the IPL franchises, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Glenn Phillips are also involved in the Indian league.

The Indian Board has released the schedule of the first 21 matches of the IPL from March 22 to April 7. The schedule of the second phase of the IPL will be announced after the announcement of the Indian election date.

The IPL final is likely to be played on May 26, and Indian elections are expected to be held in April and May.

According to sources, the dates of New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan and the Indian league clash, with New Zealand scheduled to tour Pakistan in mid-April for a five-match T20I series.

The proposed dates for the tour are April 14 to 28, with the first T20 match proposed on April 18. The series is likely to be held in Rawalpindi and Lahore.