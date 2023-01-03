DUBAI: Due to increased competition among the main Gulf cities, Dubai has apparently cut its 30 percent tax on alcohol sales in an effort to draw tourists.

Beer regularly costs more than $15 per pint, or half-litre, according to distributors, who announced the reduction but authorities have not yet confirmed it.

The personal liquor licence, available to non-Muslims over 21 and necessary to purchase alcohol at Dubai’s few licenced shops, is now free.

Never has purchasing your favourite beverages been easier or more affordable.

The United Arab Emirates’ financial, commercial, and tourism capital is Dubai. As a significant oil exporter, the UAE has steadily relaxed its restrictions on alcohol consumption.

Contrary to Saudi Arabia, the majority of the UAE is not a dry country, with alcohol being sold in authorised establishments such hotels, restaurants, pubs, and specified shops. It can’t be consumed in public though.

Only Sharjah, which is close to Dubai and one of the seven Emirates that make up the UAE, totally prohibits alcohol.