Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, claimed that Gen. (r) Bajwa was responsible for the entire scandal involving the release of leaked films and that he had used them to blackmail PTI politicians.

The rebellious politician recently confronted media and levelled serious accusations against the former top military for overthrowing his administration with “foreign players.”

After receiving the extension to his tenure, Gen. Bajwa, according to him, had undergone a complete transformation.

The populist leader claimed to be aware of the plan for a regime change in the South Asian nation and said that a scheme had been devised to instal Shehbaz Sharif in office.

Khan recalled that Gen(r) Bajwa had told him during their previous meeting in August that “we have your files, audios, and films while saying that you have been a playboy”

Citing his claimed talk with Gen. Bajwa, Khan said, “I informed him that I was never an angel, that I used to be a playboy, and that I was a bad guy.”

He claimed that Allah will always direct someone to the right path by quoting a verse from the Holy Quran.

Imran Khan bemoaned the fact that although he had faith in the previous general, this one did not hold corruption in low regard.

He continued by saying that Gen. (r) Bajwa has caused the most harm by handing “NRO to these crooked dictators.”