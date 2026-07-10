Washington: US media outlets have claimed that Israel has recently provided the US with new intelligence information that mentions an alleged and specific Iranian plan to assassinate US President Donald Trump.

US broadcaster CNN reported, citing informed sources, that US officials have been receiving various types of information about possible attacks against President Trump for a long time, but the latest information provided by Israel is related to a new and specific plan.

Similarly, the Wall Street Journal also claimed, citing unnamed sources, that Israeli intelligence has informed the US of a new alleged plan against President Trump.

These reports have come at a time when military tensions between Iran and the US have increased again, which has also increased the risk of a major conflict in the region. Meanwhile, various speculations are being made about President Trump using a different plane to depart from Turkey after the NATO summit.

There was no immediate official response from the Iranian government to these media reports.

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It should be remembered that Iran has been holding former US President Donald Trump responsible for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani for many years. In January 2020, during Trump’s first presidential term, Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad, after which Iran has repeatedly spoken of retaliation.

On the other hand, President Trump, while talking to reporters on Air Force One on Wednesday, said that he is aware that he is on the target list of various people.

He said, “They want to target the leader of the United States, that is, me.” I saw this morning that I was on every one of their lists.’

The US government has not yet officially confirmed these reports from Israeli intelligence, while independent sources have not confirmed these claims.