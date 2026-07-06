Pakistan’s renowned showbiz actress Mah Noor Baloch has once again become the center of attention on social media. After her recent pictures went viral, fans are expressing different opinions on her new style and changing look.

Mah Noor Baloch, a popular actress from the golden era of Pakistan Television, was recently seen with director Faheem Barni. As soon as the pictures of this meeting went viral on social media, a series of comments started pouring in from users.

In the viral pictures, Mah Noor Baloch is seen in a black shalwar kameez, while she has adopted a bob cut hairstyle, which has given her overall personality a new look.

Reacting to the pictures, some social media users said that the actress’s appearance looks different than before. Some users speculated that she may have undergone some cosmetic or surgical procedure, while a few said that her face felt fuller than before.

On the other hand, many fans praised Mahnoor Baloch’s beauty and charming personality, saying that she still maintains her unique charm and that her popularity has not diminished despite the passage of time.