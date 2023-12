KARACHI: The 100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange has crossed 62 thousand which is the highest level in the history of PSE.

Today, the 100 index saw a huge rally since the opening of business on the first day of the business week and the index gained 758 points to reach 62449.

Pakistan Stock Exchange has been witnessing a strong business trend for the past few days and a 52.78% increase in the 100 index has been recorded so far this year.