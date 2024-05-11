Pakistan rejected the Indian claim of Kashmir being its integral part, asserting that repeating the wrong stance does not make it acceptable internationally. Our delegate during the general debate of the UN Disarmament Commission Gul Qaiser Sarwani emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory, refuting India’s assertion.

Gul Qaiser Sarwani also raised concerns about Pakistan facing significant terrorism threats orchestrated, supported, and financed by India, which he labeled as a state sponsor of terrorism. Reiterating Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir dispute, he emphasized its presence on the UN Security Council’s agenda and advocated for a UN-supervised plebiscite to determine its final disposition.

Anti-Muslim hatred is on the rise in India. A Muslim shopkeeper was beaten to death by Hindutva goons in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh while returning home after offering Taraweeh prayers in Bahraich City of the state. Video recorder of the horrible incident, depicting the shopkeeper’s naked body with severe wounds were posted on social media. According to reports, the victim operated a shop and was on his way home after closing it late in the evening. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

Indian police authorities banned Eid prayers at the historic Shahi Eidgah in the Mehrauli area of Delhi showing complete disregard for the religious sentiments of the Muslim community. The decision has stirred concerns, particularly after the police authorities dismissed two appeals made by the Muslim community. A member of the Eidgah Committee said we inquired about the reason for the ban on prayers, but the police did not provide any satisfactory answer.

A local religious leader, Maulana Nasruddin expressed dismay over the situation, highlighting the historical significance of the Shahi Eidgah and the nearby historic Akhundji Mosque. The demolition of the Akhundji Mosque and the adjoining madrasa, followed by the Indian police’s ban on prayers, is deeply troubling, he said. Maulana Nasruddin said the Eidgah has been a place of worship for thousands of people for generations.

Administrators linked with the Shahi Eidgah expressed surprise at the sudden imposition of the ban. This was the first time such a ban was enforced here, said Shaukat, an administrator. The community is puzzled as to why the ban was imposed especially when Eid prayers have been conducted peacefully in the past. Calling for clarity, other community leaders voiced their concerns over the ban. The ban on Eid prayers at the Shahi Eidgah sparked a debate about religious freedom and preserving cultural heritage in Mehrauli.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the Narendra Modi-led Indian regime is systematically exploiting the natural resources of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to perpetuate the economic marginalization of the Kashmiri people. To disempower Kashmiris politically, constitutionally, culturally, and economically the Modi government is implementing a multifaceted strategy. It noted that this process has intensified since the revocation of the territory’s special status on August 5, 2019.

Leading to the economic dependence of Kashmiris on the Indian state, New Delhi has been exploiting IIOJK’s water, mineral, forest, and other resources ever since 1947. However, the Modi-led government has further exacerbated this trend by leasing electricity from Kishtwar’s Ratle Power Project and restarting lithium reserves in Reasi auctions.

The APHC also expressed concerns over the outsourcing of contracts to exploit natural resources belonging to the people of IIOJK. Such exploitation benefits BJP’s crony capitalists, perpetuating economic underdevelopment in the region.

The considered underdevelopment of IIOJK through the plundering of its natural resources serves as a tactic to uphold India’s illegal occupation of the territory. The APHC called on the international community to exert pressure on India to respect the rights of Kashmiris to their land and natural resources.