An Intel Engineering Sample, which a Chinese tech website claims match the main specifications of the next Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900, has been obtained.

But in terms of clock speeds, this particular engineering sample (ES) is a bit of a turtle. EXP Review compared the ES to an Intel Alder Lake Core i9-12900K at iso-frequencies, including establishing a very low base clock of just 1.4 GHz, in order to extract any meaningful statistics from this technology.

It is interesting to note that the Raptor Lake chip is roughly 20% quicker than Alder Lake across numerous multi-threaded tests in its artificially stunted tests. This is not the first time that Raptor Lake has been said to be about 20% quicker than the prior generation.