The top two seeds at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal may face off on July 10 at the All-England Club in what would be yet another historic Grand Slam final.

But both men still have a long way to go before that.

The No. 1 seed, defending champion, and favorite is Djokovic, 35. After winning Wimbledon last year, the 20-time major champion is vying for his first major triumph.

In the U.S. Open final against Daniil Medvedev, he fell one match shy of completing the calendar Grand Slam. The Wimbledon tournament has barred Russian and Belarusian players in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite the fact that Russia is currently rated No. 1 in the world.