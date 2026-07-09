QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the eastern neighbor is involved in terrorism in Balochistan, which is providing money and weapons to terrorists, and the terrorists have taken refuge on Afghan soil.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee of the National Action Plan under his chairmanship in Quetta. The meeting was also attended by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, heads of law enforcement agencies, federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar and Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister said that serious incidents have taken place in Balochistan in the last four days. In these operations, 42 people, including civilians and security personnel, were martyred, while 54 terrorists were killed. The eastern neighbor is involved in the attacks in Balochistan, which is spending money and resources extensively and providing weapons to terrorists. Terrorists have taken refuge on Afghan soil and there are also some foreign hands about which he does not want to say anything here.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the political and military leadership against terrorism is on the same page. Eliminating terrorists is the top priority. We will together eliminate this scourge day and night and will not back down. We will use all resources. The war will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.

He said that Pakistan’s diplomatic successes are not digested by the enemy. Pakistan will soon become the cradle of progress and prosperity. The sacrifices of the martyrs will bear fruit.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit. Upon his arrival in Quetta, the Governor, Chief Minister, and top civil and military officials welcomed the Prime Minister.