Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia has openly expressed her anger over the inappropriate behavior of the paparazzi and has asked photographers to respect the privacy of artists and refrain from taking inappropriate pictures or videos.

During an award ceremony held in Mumbai, Neha Dhupia herself approached the paparazzi and said in a stern tone, “Why is someone’s back shot being taken in a rude manner?” She clarified that such actions should not happen not only to her but to any woman. The actress said that she has repeatedly raised her voice on this issue, but despite this, whenever artists come out to attend an event, they have to face similar videos and pictures.

Neha Dhupia’s reaction came after a video went viral recently, in which she was filmed running on a track from an angle that also faced criticism on social media.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha also supported Neha Dhupia’s stance and wrote “Well done Neha” in the comments of the viral video and appreciated her initiative.

A few days ago, Sonakshi Sinha herself was also unhappy with the behavior of the paparazzi outside a restaurant in Mumbai. She was present with her husband Zaheer Iqbal and father, where she had folded her hands and said to the photographers, “Just guys, thank you, good night”, but despite this, the cameras kept following her.

This is not the first time that an Indian actor or actress has raised objections to the behavior of the paparazzi. Earlier, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari and Zarine Khan have also expressed their concerns over the issue of interference in private life and taking pictures from inappropriate angles.