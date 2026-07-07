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Negotiations on final deal will not commence if threats continue: Araghchi

By: dailythepatriotbeta

Published: July 7, 2026

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Negotiations on final deal will not commence if threats continue: Araghchi

ISLAMAMABAD :Talks to reach a final deal between Tehran and Washington won’t start if US threats continue, Iran’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, following US President Donald Trump’s threat to “finish the job” if a deal is not made.

“Negotiations on final deal will not commence if threats continue. Honor your signature,” Abbas Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

Araghchi’s post was referring to an interim deal signed last month by Iran and the US that calls upon both sides to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other.

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Latest News

Negotiations on final deal will not commence if threats continue: Araghchi

Published: July 7, 2026

Link copied!
Negotiations on final deal will not commence if threats continue: Araghchi

ISLAMAMABAD :Talks to reach a final deal between Tehran and Washington won’t start if US threats continue, Iran’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, following US President Donald Trump’s threat to “finish the job” if a deal is not made.

“Negotiations on final deal will not commence if threats continue. Honor your signature,” Abbas Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

Araghchi’s post was referring to an interim deal signed last month by Iran and the US that calls upon both sides to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other.

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